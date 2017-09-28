Fans cheered during the game between Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots on Sept. 29, 2014, at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans set the record for the loudest stadium that night.
Fans cheered during the game between Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots on Sept. 29, 2014, at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans set the record for the loudest stadium that night. ALLISON LONG along@kcstar.com
For Pete's Sake

Seahawks try to lay claim to loudest stadium. Chiefs fans let them hear about it

By Pete Grathoff

September 28, 2017 1:42 PM

Perhaps the Seahawks meant they will have the loudest stadium just on this Sunday night. That would be true.

In a tweet on Thursday, Seattle tried to lay claim to being the loudest place for a football game, but Chiefs fans let the Seahawks know they are the former record holder.

In 2014, Chiefs fans set the Guinness record with a roar of 142.2 decibels, which broke the previous mark of 137.6 decibels that had been set by Seattle fans at CenturyLink Field.

The Seahawks tried their hand at poetry Thursday, but like so many before them, it didn’t turn out well. Here is the tweet in question, which was setting up Seattle’s game against the Colts:

“Sunday Night Football.

“Seatown is where it goes down.

“There’s no place LOUDER.‪#NationalPoetryDay”

Naturally, Chiefs fans took issue with that, and they let the Seahawks know about it:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

