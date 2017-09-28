Seahawks try to lay claim to loudest stadium. Chiefs fans let them hear about it

Perhaps the Seahawks meant they will have the loudest stadium just on this Sunday night. That would be true.
In a tweet on Thursday, Seattle tried to lay claim to being the loudest place for a football game, but Chiefs fans let the Seahawks know they are the former record holder.
In 2014, Chiefs fans set the Guinness record with a roar of 142.2 decibels, which broke the previous mark of 137.6 decibels that had been set by Seattle fans at CenturyLink Field.
The Seahawks tried their hand at poetry Thursday, but like so many before them, it didn’t turn out well. Here is the tweet in question, which was setting up Seattle’s game against the Colts:
“Sunday Night Football.
“Seatown is where it goes down.
“There’s no place LOUDER.#NationalPoetryDay”
Seatown is where it goes down.
Naturally, Chiefs fans took issue with that, and they let the Seahawks know about it:
Well, this is awkward #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/k5C6oMZdp2— Ben Chasen (@the_realchase82) September 28, 2017
I know one place louder..... #chiefskingdom— Scott Thompson (@squintzthompson) September 28, 2017
Kansas City is, and they don't have a partial roof to help pic.twitter.com/HqWcymljMF— D. Jones (@SteelDan86) September 28, 2017
I know a place that’s louder, it’s called #arrowhead and #ChiefsKingdom.— Jake Summers (@JacobSumrZ) September 28, 2017
Arrowhead is louder #ChiefsKingdom— Draek (@Drizzy_Draek) September 28, 2017
Actually there is a place louder #knowyourfacts— Andi Fuerst (@fuerst_andi) September 28, 2017
Louder #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QZna5S85OA— Brent Ross (@Brent102Fire) September 28, 2017
That's cute cc: Arrowhead @GWR— Ryan Miller (@KcRoyal5280) September 28, 2017
Hey @Seahawks...You sure there's no place LOUDER?? #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/RqVl16fZAJ— Jake at State Farm (@JForbes13) September 28, 2017
@Chiefs I guess they must’ve forgot— James Lantz (@LantzJamie) September 28, 2017
Arrowhead.— Jonathan Schmidt 3-0 (@JonSchmidt1213) September 28, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
