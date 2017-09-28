In this Oct. 21, 2016 file photo, actor Bill Murray wore a Chicago Cubs jacket and cap as he talked in the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington.
For Pete's Sake

Movie about Cubs’ World Series win could have Bill Murray playing Joe Maddon

By Pete Grathoff

September 28, 2017 9:47 AM

Cubs fans are hoping it’s “Groundhog Dog” this fall in the playoffs.

That’s the classic Bill Murray movie about a man who repeats the same day over and over, and Cubs fans (including Murray) would love to see their team win a World Series championship, just like last season.

It remains to be seen if the Cubs can do that, but there might be a Murray/Cubs connection in the future.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that Murray is in talks to play Cubs manager Joe Maddon in a movie about the 2016 World Series team called “Teammate.” Nothing has been finalized, but Maddon would be thrilled.

“Are you serious?” Maddon told The Chicago Tribune. “That’s awesome. He’s much better looking than me. Second, it’s very flattering if it’s true.”

The movie will be based on former Cubs catcher David Ross’ book “Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages,” Deadline Hollywood reported.

Let’s hope the film is better than Murray’s rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” from last year’s World Series.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

