This home-run celebration included fake news conference in the dugout

If you can set aside your disdain for the Yankees for a moment, this should bring a smile to your face.
On Wednesday night, Yankees shortstop Starlin Castro hit a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays, and that is cause for celebration for any team. However, players commemorate home runs in different ways. You’ve likely seen a guy get showered with a sunflower seeds or sometimes return to an empty dugout.
For Castro, teammates did something a bit different. They held an impromptu news conference.
Starlin Castro & the Yankees celebrated his homer with a "press conference" in the dugout ( by @SandyLuria) pic.twitter.com/d29duzkMIM— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 28, 2017
