The Yankees’ Starlin Castro celebrated in the dugout after Castro hit a solo home run.
For Pete's Sake

This home-run celebration included fake news conference in the dugout

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 28, 2017 8:26 AM

If you can set aside your disdain for the Yankees for a moment, this should bring a smile to your face.

On Wednesday night, Yankees shortstop Starlin Castro hit a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays, and that is cause for celebration for any team. However, players commemorate home runs in different ways. You’ve likely seen a guy get showered with a sunflower seeds or sometimes return to an empty dugout.

For Castro, teammates did something a bit different. They held an impromptu news conference.

