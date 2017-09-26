Chiefs are nearly a consensus No. 1 in these 11 NFL power rankings. Nearly.

Yes, it’s still September and a lot can happen, but the Chiefs are getting a lot of love from NFL writers across the nation.
A closer look at 11 power rankings reveals that the Chiefs are in the top spot in eight of them. They are second in the other three.
The Falcons got the top spot in two of the rankings, while the Patriots were No. 1 in the other.
Here is what people are saying the power rankings:
▪ Bleacher Report kept its top two teams the same as the week before. That is, the Chiefs were second behind the Patriots.
This was after the Chiefs’ 24-10 road win over the Chargers and New England’s last-second victory at home over Houston.
Simms wrote: “The Chiefs got an ugly win against the Chargers, but they got it because they have playmakers. When games are in doubt, it’s usually up to game-changers to pull something out of it. The Chiefs have guys who can do that in Kareem Hunt, Justin Houston, Marcus Peters and Tyreek Hill.”
Simms also gushed about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady: “How incredible is Tom Brady? If you’re a Patriots fan, you have to be pumped about how he played Sunday. You also have to be pumped with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. There were several times when Brady looked up and found his first read with no defender within 10 yards of him.”
▪ ESPN kept the Chiefs at No. 2 behind the Falcons, and its rankings included comments about each team’s quarterback. It noted that Alex Smith has a high completion percentage: “The Chiefs will need that efficiency and deep passing to continue, as their next seven games are against teams that finished last season above .500.”
▪ The Chiefs are second in CBSSports.com’s rankings. Pete Prisco writes: “I have the Falcons in the top spot of my Power Rankings with the Chiefs second, but a case could be made for the team from Kansas City.”
▪ NFL.com’s Elliott Harrison has the Chiefs at No. 1, and he heaped praise on cornerback Terrance Mitchell. “ Everybody picking on him, like the frumpy kid picked last at kickball. Except said frumpy kid picked off your stud quarterback twice, notching two of the three key takeaways that pushed the Chiefs to 3-0 and the top of the AFC West,” Harrison wrote.
▪ The Chiefs remained No. 1 in the Sporting News’ power rankings. Vinnie Iyer wrote: “It’s been the Kareem Hunt Show for Clark Hunt’s team, and it should continue to see high ratings.”
▪ Yahoo Sports elevated the Chiefs from No. 3 to the top spot. “At this point there’s nothing to nitpick,” Frank Schwab wrote. “They have two good road wins. They’ve played three capable teams and won two of the three by double digits.”
▪ The Chiefs jumped from third to first in the Washington Post’s power rankings. Mark Maske wrote: “The NFL’s best and most balanced team at this point, ranking ahead of the Falcons on style points. Alex Smith, league MVP candidate? Really? Yes, really.”
▪ The Chiefs remained atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.
▪ SB Nation also kept the Chiefs at No. 1.
▪ The Chiefs also stayed at No. 1 in USA Today’s rankings with this comment: “Probably time to put Kareem Hunt in the Hall of Fame.”
▪ At NJ.com, the Chiefs are the top pick. “Even when things don't go smoothly, the Chiefs find a way to win,” writes Joe Giglio.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
