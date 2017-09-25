Dale Earnhardt Jr., invoking JFK, sides with people who protest during anthem

More Videos 1:50 Life expectancy declines in these area codes Pause 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:47 Take a virtual tour of four apartments in downtown KC 3:09 Blue Valley parents are at odds with the district over their daughter's braille materials 0:45 American flag fills Arrowhead Stadium field for National Anthem 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 2:09 Justin Houston prays during anthem: How we captured the moment & others in Chiefs' win 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 0:21 Protestors disrupt GOP health care hearing 3:30 Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on winning in LA and his team's protests Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

