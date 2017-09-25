Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters intercepted Sunday and returned the interception 38 yards.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

National NFL writer to Chiefs fans: ‘I was wrong about your team’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 25, 2017 8:21 AM

In an alternate universe, the Chiefs have a 1-2 record and fan optimism certainly would not be quite as high as it is now were that the case.

Of course, the Chiefs are 3-0 and the only unbeaten team in the AFC. But before the season, CBSSports senior NFL columnist Pete Prisco picked the score of every NFL game this season.

Here is what he thought would happen for the Chiefs and what really did:

Week 1

Prisco: Patriots 27, Chiefs 13

Actual: Chiefs 42, Patriots 27

Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Week 2

Prisco: Chiefs 17, Eagles 16

Actual: Chiefs 27, Eagles 20

Week 3

Prisco: Chargers 19, Chiefs 14

Actual: Chiefs 24, Chargers 10

Picking the final scores of NFL regular-season games in August is a tall task, and it’s foolish to think anyone could get all the games right. But Prisco’s pick for the Chiefs’ final record was 8-8 and a last-place finish in the AFC West.

Chiefs fans apparently have been letting Prisco hear about it, and on Sunday he said he had made a mistake with a tweet that said: “Quit tweeting at me Chiefs fans. I was wrong about your team. Playing as well as any team in the league. There, I said it”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

