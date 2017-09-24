Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor talked with Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller during Sunday’s game.
Unsportsmanlike penalty on Denver’s Von Miller was maybe dumbest call ever

By Pete Grathoff

September 24, 2017 6:41 PM

The No Fun League made a bit of a comeback Sunday.

While the NFL has allowed players to show off their creatives side with touchdown celebrations, the Broncos’ Von Miller was penalized Sunday for playing a joke.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had thrown a pass and was on the ground when Miller offered his hand to Taylor. But in a move that has been around since the 3rd Century, Miller pulled it away.

Take a look at this video from Twitter user Chuck Naso:

Note how Miller and Taylor were laughing. Denver’s Derek Wolfe got it right when asked about the penalty:

