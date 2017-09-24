Unsportsmanlike penalty on Denver’s Von Miller was maybe dumbest call ever

The No Fun League made a bit of a comeback Sunday.
While the NFL has allowed players to show off their creatives side with touchdown celebrations, the Broncos’ Von Miller was penalized Sunday for playing a joke.
Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor had thrown a pass and was on the ground when Miller offered his hand to Taylor. But in a move that has been around since the 3rd Century, Miller pulled it away.
Take a look at this video from Twitter user Chuck Naso:
Von Miller just got a penalty for this........ pic.twitter.com/gk5sn91BRp— Chuck Naso (@ChuckNaso) September 24, 2017
Note how Miller and Taylor were laughing. Denver’s Derek Wolfe got it right when asked about the penalty:
Derek Wolfe on Von Miller's "penalty". He's right.#Broncos #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/S6aJfdG5G9— Ryan Greene (@RGMileHigh) September 24, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments