Royals minor-league pitcher blasts those who kneel during national anthem

On Saturday night, Oakland A’s catcher Bruce Maxwell was the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.
On Sunday, more NFL players took a knee or raised a fist than had before.
The increase in players taking part in protests was in response to President Trump’s remarks Friday night in Alabama in which he encouraged NFL owners to fire players who protest during the playing of the anthem.
That set off a debate Saturday that dominated the sports world, and Maxwell was the first baseball player who took a knee. Not much as been said in Major League Baseball about the protests during the national anthem.
However, Royals minor-league pitcher Tyler Zuber took to Twitter to show his diappointment with those who don’t stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Zuber, who was the Royals’ sixth-round pick in this summer’s draft, tweeted a screenshot of a statement he had written:
“You talk about kneeling and how you’re making a statement for your rights, but think about if those people wouldn’t have gone over to fight just so you can play the sport you love. Who knows if people from other countries wouldn’t have invaded our country to ruin the games that we cherish and love. Think about the men and women who serve our great country and the sacrifices they make for you to play the sport you love. Some of the military vets lose their limbs and would love to stand and honor the flag that they defended, but instead you want to kneel before it to make a statement.”
After being contacted by The Star, Zuber said the comment wasn’t directed at Maxwell, but the protests in general.
Here is are screenshots of the tweet:
