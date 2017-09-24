Former Chief misses easy TD when he showboats before end zone

Former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Cooper has one career NFL touchdown.
He should have gotten his second on Sunday, but Cooper decided to celebrate a blocked field goal return before he actually crossed the goal line.
The Bears led the Steelers 14-7 when Pittsburgh lined up for a field goal just before the end of the first half. Chicago blocked the kick, Cooper scooped up the ball and was on his way to the end zone as CBS announcer Greg Gumbel said: “The Bears are going to get a touchdown out of it!”
But Cooper, who played for the Chiefs from 2013-15, decided to milk the moment, and Pittsburgh’s Vance McDonald knocked the ball free.
“That’s just a dumb play,” Gumbel noted. “That’s just a dumb thing to do.”
Yes, it was a Leon Lett move.
Wow. #PITvsCHI pic.twitter.com/gG6Ry6Uylr— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2017
Steelers kicker Jordan Berry batted the ball out of the end zone, which is illegal, so the Bears got the ball at the 1-yard line with a chance to run the final play of the half.
Chicago then was penalized for a false start, but then made a field goal.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments