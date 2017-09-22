Alex Smith’s dad torched Patriots fans after Chiefs’ win in Foxborough

Sure, it’s been two weeks. But for Chiefs fans, the warm glow they felt after the team’s 42-27 win over the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., hasn’t gone away.
That’s why this little nugget from Los Angeles Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer, who wrote about Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, is sure to make KC fans smile.
Farmer tweeted: “Before Chiefs game, Pats fans told Alex Smith’s dad: ‘Sorry your son has to play here.’ After game, he said: ‘Sorry you’re leaving early.’ ”
Zing! Doug Smith, Alex’s father, got the last laugh.
Alex Smith passed for 368 yards and four touchdowns against New England, and his quarterback rating was 148.6 for that game.
Farmer wrote a bit more about Doug Smith’s interaction with the Patriots fan in his story about the Chiefs quarterback:
“One of the fans said to me early on in the game, ‘Gosh, I’m sure sorry for you guys having to come here. This is just a really hard place to play,’ ” he said. “Then, by the time there’s five minutes left in the game, they’re all gone. They’re not even there.
“There’s nothing more satisfying than people who are telling you how sorry they feel for you at the start of the game, and by the time the game’s over it’s, ‘Sorry you guys had to go home.’ ”
