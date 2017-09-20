Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce leaped into the end zone in the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
For Pete's Sake

Travis Kelce’s touchdown leap gets the 360-degree video treatment

By Pete Grathoff

September 20, 2017 9:29 AM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s touchdown catch in Sunday’s win over the Eagles created a bit of stir.

Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez was on FS1 and said, “It looked like he was dunking on somebody.” Deadspin called it a cheat code. Twitter users lost their minds.

It was an impressive play. Kelce jumped from the 5-yard line and landed in the end zone, which is not something you see every day.

As good as the touchdown was, it looks even more impressive when seen in a 360-degree replay. The Chiefs shared just that video:

Fans will see more 360-degree replays this season. Chiefs president Mark Donovan said during the telecast of the team’s last preseason game that the 360-degree replays eventually will be on the video board at Arrowhead Stadium.

“By the middle of the season, we’ll be able to take those sort of highlights and show a play from 360 degrees,” Donovan said on the broadcast. “So we’ll show it in-stadium, we’ll show it on social media, we’ll show it on highlights on Twitter, we’ll show it our website. It gives a video-game feel, but that’s real, that’s live and that’s the actual play.”

Jason Dachman of the Sports Video Group had a story about the 360-degree videos and he wrote: “The Intel freeD system requires 38 5K cameras to be placed strategically around the stadium to cover the action from all 360 degrees, which are coupled with Intel-based servers capable of processing up to 1 terabyte of data per 15- to 30-second clip.”

