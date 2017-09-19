Chiefs are No. 1 team in four different NFL power rankings

Two weeks into the NFL season, and more than a quarter of the league’s teams are unbeaten.
There are eight 2-0 teams, and the Dolphins have won their only game (their opener was postponed because of a hurricane). Not surprisingly, there is no consensus on what team is the best in the NFL. But these 11 power rankings all agree on one thing: The Chiefs are in the top three.
The Chiefs, who opened the season with a 42-27 win at New England and a 27-20 victory over Philadelphia, are the top team in the league, according to four of the rankings.
Here is a look at what all 11 say about the Chiefs:
▪ CBSSports.com has the Chiefs ranked third. Atlanta is first and Pittsburgh is second. “This team is for real, which I didn’t expect,” Pete Prisco wrote of the Chiefs. “They have two victories over two good teams.”
▪ The Chiefs are No. 3 in the Washington Post’s power rankings, behind the Steelers and Falcons. The Post’s Mark Maske wrote: “The Chiefs have probably been the most impressive of the three very impressive AFC West teams, with the Broncos and Raiders also 2-0.”
▪ Yahoo Sports also has the Chiefs ranked third behind Pittsburgh and Atlanta. “Probably fair to say not enough was made of Justin Houston having a healthy offseason, unlike last year,” Frank Schwab wrote.
▪ Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has the Chiefs at No. 2. “If Spencer Ware hadn’t gotten injured, the Chiefs may not be undefeated,” wrote Florio.
▪ Chris Simms of Bleacher Report has the Chiefs ranked second behind the New England Patriots. Simms wrote: “Through two weeks, the Chiefs have shown they don’t need to rely on Tyreek Hill for explosive plays anymore. If opposing defenses want to focus on stopping Hill, the Chiefs can turn to Travis Kelce or Kareem Hunt for chunk yardage.”
▪ The Chiefs come in at No. 2 in ESPN’s power rankings. The Falcons are No. 1. “The Chiefs were expected to be a playoff team at the start of the season, but Kareem Hunt might have Chiefs fans aiming even higher,” John McTigue wrote.
▪ ESPN’s Football Power Index also has the Chiefs ranked second. The Patriots are No. 1. “After yielding the No. 1 spot in FPI’s rankings for one week to the Chiefs, New England’s dominating win over the Saints slid them back ahead of Kansas City,” Seth Walder wrote.
▪ At NFL.com, Elliot Harrison has the Chiefs in the No. 1 spot. “Impressive follow-up to the Kickoff Game surprise, although Sunday’s win over the Eagles was a struggle until the very end,” Harrison wrote. “Most noticeable was the Chiefs’ pass rush, which got after Carson Wentz all throughout the second half.”
▪ The Chiefs are also ranked first by USA Today, and this is the comment about the team: “Legend of Kareem Hunt continues to grow. He’s now first player in more than six decades to score TD from 50-plus yards in his first two NFL games.”
▪ The Sporting News has AFC West teams in the first three spots of its power rankings. The Chiefs are No. 1, followed by Oakland and Denver. “Kareem Hunt has them ahead in the AFC title chase, as the rookie has flown out of the gate to spark the offense in the second half twice in big games,” Vinnie Iyer wrote.
▪ Sports Illustrated’s power rankings are a compilation of votes from 15 people, and the Chiefs were No. 1.
