Chiefs fans are expected to take over Chargers’ new home on Sunday

Chiefs fans know that Arrowhead Stadium is the loudest stadium in the world, and that the noise can cause problems for opposing teams.

On Sunday, Chiefs fans might have the opportunity to make life difficult for the Chargers. At this point, you might be asking yourself, “But aren’t the Chiefs playing at the StubHub Center in Los Angeles?”

Why, yes they are.

However, Chargers players learned Sunday that their new home might be in LA, but that doesn’t mean they have a home-field advantage.

Miami won 19-17 when the Chargers missed a field goal late in the game. Nevertheless, someone fired the celebratory cannon after the kick. Blame it on the crowd.

“Obviously the loudest roar came at the end after the missed field goal, to where you really got to see how many Dolphins fans there were,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers told reporters. “I heard the roar before I saw the official’s signal.”

Chargers offensive lineman Matt Slauson dryly noted that the presence of so many Miami fans helped the team.

“The Dolphins traveled well today,” Slauson told Jeff Miller of the Orange County Register. “We didn’t have to use our silent count. So that was nice.”

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon estimated that the split of fans was “around 50-50.”

Here’s the amazing thing: the announced attendance for the game was just 25,381. So there were perhaps 13,000 Dolphins fans in the stadium.

When the Chiefs played the Chargers in San Diego last season, there were a lot of fans dressed in red. Media members in California expect Chiefs fans to take over when the Chargers play their next game.

“Ah, the next one,” Miller wrote. “That would be Sunday here against Kansas City and what promises to be more Chiefs fans than you’d think would be possible this far from Missouri.”

Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune, who has called the Chargers the Judases, expects an influx of visiting fans this Sunday.

“StubHub will be hemorrhaging Chiefs red,” Canepa wrote. “Can’t say the Judases have the chops for K.C. barbecue right now. An away game at ‘home.’ ”

Patrick Daugherty of RotoWorld/NBC Sports tweeted: “Oh my god Chargers’ soccer fortress is hosting the Chiefs in Week 3. That’s going to be 80 percent Chiefs fans.”

Marty Casewell of Mighty 1090 radio in San Diego tweeted after the Dolphins beat the Chargers: “One player noted how loud visiting fans were when Chargers offense had ball on last drive. Just wait until next week with Chiefs coming”

