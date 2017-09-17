More Videos

  Chiefs' Travis Kelce is not talking to his brother this week

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about the childhood rivalry with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about the childhood rivalry with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks about the childhood rivalry with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Travis Kelce’s mom wearing special jersey as sons face off in Chiefs-Eagles game

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 17, 2017 12:46 PM

Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles marks the first time that the Kelce brothers are facing off.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce grew up in Ohio and played together in high school and college (University of Cincinnati).

On Sunday they shared the field at Arrowhead Stadium, although they were on opposite sidelines.

The brothers’ mother, Donna, obviously was going to watch Sunday’s game. And Donna was prepared for whatever happened in the contest.

That’s because she was wearing a special jersey. John Clark of NBC Philadelphia tweeted this:

Here is another look at it:

