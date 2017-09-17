Travis Kelce’s mom wearing special jersey as sons face off in Chiefs-Eagles game

Sunday’s Chiefs-Eagles marks the first time that the Kelce brothers are facing off.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce grew up in Ohio and played together in high school and college (University of Cincinnati).
On Sunday they shared the field at Arrowhead Stadium, although they were on opposite sidelines.
The brothers’ mother, Donna, obviously was going to watch Sunday’s game. And Donna was prepared for whatever happened in the contest.
That’s because she was wearing a special jersey. John Clark of NBC Philadelphia tweeted this:
Kelce's have 40-50 family, friends for 1st game bros @jasonkelce vs @tkelce— John Clark CSN/NBC (@JClarkCSN) September 17, 2017
Mom wins either way
She wants both to be healthy#KelceBowl pic.twitter.com/f2PgXdTOxy
Here is another look at it:
Mama Kelce has her swag ready for tomorrow's Battle of the Kelces!! #ChiefsKingdom vs #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/DsL3HSVVJC— Eighty-Seven&Running (@87Running) September 17, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments