Travis Kelce trolled Patriots linebacker after this Chiefs touchdown

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got into it with New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy during Thursday night’s game.
Once was noticed, the other was a bit more sly.
In the third quarter, Van Noy was on top of Kelce at the conclusion of a play, and Kelce apparently thought that Van Noy took too long to get to his feet.
So Kelce jammed the football into Van Noy’s, um, private parts. Kelce was penalized for taunting.
Kelce clearly didn’t forget the interaction, because he made sure to let Van Noy know that the Chiefs had scored when Kareem Hunt reached the end zone on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Yeah, that was intentional, don’t you think?
One thing Chiefs fans have learned is that Kelce keeps things interesting. He ripped an official after last year’s playoff game, threw a towel at an official during a game, did a Christmas dance after a touchdown and “Hit The Quan” after another score.
