Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce signaled touchdown as he stood next to New England’s Kyle Van Noy. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
For Pete's Sake

Travis Kelce trolled Patriots linebacker after this Chiefs touchdown

By Pete Grathoff

September 08, 2017 10:43 AM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got into it with New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy during Thursday night’s game.

Once was noticed, the other was a bit more sly.

In the third quarter, Van Noy was on top of Kelce at the conclusion of a play, and Kelce apparently thought that Van Noy took too long to get to his feet.

So Kelce jammed the football into Van Noy’s, um, private parts. Kelce was penalized for taunting.

Here is a closer look at the play (from Twitter user NotreBlaine):

Kelce clearly didn’t forget the interaction, because he made sure to let Van Noy know that the Chiefs had scored when Kareem Hunt reached the end zone on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

That score put the Chiefs ahead 35-27. Check out how Kelce celebrated in his video from Twitter user @SmartOfDarkness:

Yeah, that was intentional, don’t you think?

One thing Chiefs fans have learned is that Kelce keeps things interesting. He ripped an official after last year’s playoff game, threw a towel at an official during a game, did a Christmas dance after a touchdown and “Hit The Quan” after another score.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

