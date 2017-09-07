More Videos

‘We shocked the world’ Chiefs fans celebrate win over Patriots

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 07, 2017 11:20 PM

The so-called experts doubted the Chiefs’ chances on Thursday night, but they proved them all wrong with a convincing 42-27 win over the Patriots.

Naturally, Chiefs fans were thrilled about the lopsided victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Here is a sample of what fans shared on social media:

