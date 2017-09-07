‘We shocked the world’ Chiefs fans celebrate win over Patriots

The so-called experts doubted the Chiefs’ chances on Thursday night, but they proved them all wrong with a convincing 42-27 win over the Patriots.
Naturally, Chiefs fans were thrilled about the lopsided victory over the defending Super Bowl champions.
Here is a sample of what fans shared on social media:
When a rookie runs through your defense♂️ #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ATmW09mgi1— Ian swift (@ImIanSwift) September 8, 2017
You're welcome #falcons #atlantafalcons #gochiefs #chiefs #kcchiefs #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/P61GvSpA2v— Fardin Vousoughian (@ArcheryGuy22) September 8, 2017
#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/uZfYz2fXBE— Cody Friesen (@CodyFriesen12) September 8, 2017
#Hunt Spectacular #Smith Awesome #Houston Great#Barry Great Job#Chiefs ❤️#ChiefsVsPatriots 42-27 #NFL#ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/S3zlxi731v— Orlando Castro (@orlando__castro) September 8, 2017
We shocked the world nobody gave us a chance hell ya #KCvsNE #KCChiefs #ChiefsKingdom— Ronnie Amos (@ronnister29) September 8, 2017
This is why you don't ever believe anything you see on television. Especially from "intelligent" pundits. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Pa0W5k2azv— SIR BACONWURST (@Brisket_Bob) September 8, 2017
@Chiefs Recap: Alex Smith outplayed Tom Brady. Yeah, you read that right. Hunt is the real deal. Berry injury hurts us badly #ChiefsKingdom— Spencer Montgomery (@DasMontgomery) September 8, 2017
EVERYONE WHO DOUBTED US APOLOGIZE #ChiefsKingdom— #FreeMeak (@whataSmoothGuy) September 8, 2017
SHOCK THE NATION!! #ChiefsKingdom— Ryan Vitek (@Vittech) September 8, 2017
Hey, Patriots ..... #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/SRoQHGwnE9— Brad Porter (@bradkporter) September 8, 2017
Great way to kick of the season #WeEatin #ChiefsKingdom #KCvNE pic.twitter.com/jV5ILB2b2D— Ian Culver (@ian_culver) September 8, 2017
Chiefs 42— Jason Lamb (@jasonlambkc) September 8, 2017
Patriots 27#Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/kjTobj4c1S
#CHIEFS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! How about that, #ChiefsKingdom! The @Chiefs just dominated the Patriots with a 42-27 victory! pic.twitter.com/iB18pOZWax— Kansas City, MO (@KCMO) September 8, 2017
This game. #ChiefsKingdom #NFLKickoff2017 pic.twitter.com/zhAJYAsgWr— Ali Swee (@ahswee12) September 8, 2017
The last time the #Patriots allowed 41 plus points in a game was September 29th, 2014 vs. Kansas City #DejaVu#ChiefsKingdom #KCvNE pic.twitter.com/Sy0D7seFav— Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) September 8, 2017
