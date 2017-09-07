Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris celebrated with teammates after his touchdown catch against the New England Patriots during the first half of Thursday’s game in Foxborough, Mass.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Demetrius Harris takes advantage of new NFL celebration rule

By Pete Grathoff

September 07, 2017 9:06 PM

The following are Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris’ college statistics.

In 51 games, he averaged 18.6 minutes played, 6.5 points scored and 4.0 rebounds at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Looking for Harris’ football stats? Well, his college didn’t have a football team. Nevertheless, the Chiefs took a chance on the 6-foot-7, 229-pound Harris, and he’s in his fourth professional season.

On Thursday night, Harris scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the 2017 season when he caught a 7-yard pass from Alex Smith in the first quarter against the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

And Harris took time to celebrate without worrying about drawing a flag.

During the offseason, the NFL announced that it was relaxing the rule that penalized players who took part in joyous displays in the end zone. Harris was the first player to take advantage.

Harris made a basketball move as he shot a free throw as teammate Tyreek Hill made a hoop with his arms.

The No Fun League? More like the National Basketball Association.

Take a look:

Pete Grathoff

