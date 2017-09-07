NFL Network’s experts (and nearly everyone else) pick Patriots to beat Chiefs

More Videos 4:03 Chiefs-Patriots preview, prediction, and keys to victory Pause 0:27 Mom asked high school to be kind to her autistic son; did it work? 0:30 Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland 1:29 New wedding chapel opens on The Plaza 0:34 Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 1:40 KCI committee picks Edgemoor for airport project 1:02 Missouri Republican calls for Democrat to be expelled from legislature 2:07 Mike Moustakas ties the Royals home run record. See all 36 homers in 2 minutes 1:30 Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting 1:49 After growing up in an orphanage, Gerso Fernandes has found a home with Sporting KC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff, Sam Mellinger, Terez Paylor and Vahe Gregorian offer their predictions for the 2017 Chiefs season and players in this excerpt of their Red Zone Extra Facebook Live from St. Joseph. Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff, Sam Mellinger, Terez Paylor and Vahe Gregorian offer their predictions for the 2017 Chiefs season and players in this excerpt of their Red Zone Extra Facebook Live from St. Joseph. David Euilitt, Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff, Sam Mellinger, Terez Paylor and Vahe Gregorian offer their predictions for the 2017 Chiefs season and players in this excerpt of their Red Zone Extra Facebook Live from St. Joseph. David Euilitt, Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star