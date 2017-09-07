More Videos

  • A-Team makes KC Chiefs predictions for the 2017 season

    Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff, Sam Mellinger, Terez Paylor and Vahe Gregorian offer their predictions for the 2017 Chiefs season and players in this excerpt of their Red Zone Extra Facebook Live from St. Joseph.

Kansas City Star sportswriters Blair Kerkhoff, Sam Mellinger, Terez Paylor and Vahe Gregorian offer their predictions for the 2017 Chiefs season and players in this excerpt of their Red Zone Extra Facebook Live from St. Joseph.
Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

NFL Network’s experts (and nearly everyone else) pick Patriots to beat Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 07, 2017 12:52 PM

Who says people across the nation can’t agree on anything these days?

A search of picks for Thursday night’s Chiefs-Patriots game in Foxborough, Mass., found a near consensus that New England would win.

All the pregame picks haven’t been made yet, but I looked at 53 people who ventured a guess and just two (two!) think the Chiefs will win. That is a whopping 3.8 percent (and one of those picking the Chiefs once played for them).

Here is what I found (and all are straight up and don’t involve the odds).

The five people of NFL Network’s “GameDay” all picked the Patriots.

At CBSSports.com, eight people made picks and they all agreed New England will win.

Eight of the people to make a pick at ESPN all chose the Patriots.

Here is a sliver of good news for Chiefs fans: Six Sports Illustrated experts made picks, and only five think New England will win. Staff writer Jonathan Jones went with the Chiefs.

Just one of the nine folks at SB Nation think the Chiefs are going to win and it’s a familiar name: former KC guard Geoff Schwartz. So that’s eight votes for the Patriots.

USA Today’s five experts all agreed: New England will prevail.

Five people made a prediction at NJ.com, and they all think the Patriots will be victorious.

Athlon’s Sports had three experts pick and — you’ll never guess — they all went with New England.

The two picks at Pro Football Talk both favored the Patriots.

New England will beat the Chiefs 34-20, according to Chris Simms of Bleacher Report.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI radio in Boston picked the Patriots to win 31-17.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

