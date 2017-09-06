Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt ran against the Seahawks in preseason game on Aug. 25 in Seattle.
Marshall Faulk has high praise for Chiefs’ Charcandrick West, Kareem Hunt

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 06, 2017 2:22 PM

A season-ending injury to running back Spencer Ware may have some Chiefs fans concerned about the team’s rushing attack, but one member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame thinks everything will be fine.

Former Rams/Colts running back Marshall Faulk is an NFL Network analyst, and he talked with Rich Eisen on Wednesday about the Chiefs’ rushing attack in the wake of Ware’s injury.

Faulk had praise for Charcandrick West as he viewed a clip of a play from a preseason game against the Bengals.

“Just watch the footwork, he’s really good at reading the blocks, using the guys in front of him,” Faulk said. “And then when he gets into the open field, he can make people miss. One guy, he’s not going to let one guy just bring him down.”

Faulk, who rushed for 12,279 yards, had 6,874 receiving yards and scored 136 touchdowns in his career, also thinks rookie running back Kareem Hunt will do well.

“He is a guy that is going to come in and spell Charcandrick West. ... They’re going to miss Spencer Ware early, but I think Kareem Hunt is going to be a great addition to this backfield,” Ware said.

Take a look:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

