Chiefs’ Spencer Ware shares photo after his knee surgery

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware had sought a second opinion after it was recommended he have surgery on his right knee.
Ware suffered a torn posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and damaged the posterior lateral corner (LCL) of the knee during the Chiefs’ preseason game at Seattle last week.
The second opinion must have confirmed the first recommendation. On Saturday, Ware posted photos from before and after the surgery on his knee. He gave thanks to God and his wife, Esperanza Mariie, for helping him through his tough time.
Ware wrote: “Before ....After .....#yeslawd #FoWhat #ItsWorth my creator (God) & my rib (Wife) @hopemariiee help get me thru my first/last operation.”
Before ....After .....#yeslawd #FoWhat #ItsWorth my creator (God) & my rib (Wife) @hopemariiee help get me thru my first/last operation. pic.twitter.com/xXXakw6IMh— Spencer Ware (@spenceware11) September 2, 2017
Ware followed that tweet by quoting from the song “Rake It Up” from Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments