    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled right and completed a deep pass to Demarcus Robinson. Here's how he described it.

With two throws, Patrick Mahomes makes Chiefs fans’ hearts flutter

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

September 01, 2017 8:35 AM

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the Chiefs’ final preseason game on Thursday night, and he showed that his dazzling play in college might just translate to the NFL.

Mahomes, the Chiefs’ first-round pick from Texas Tech, did things that fans haven’t seen at Arrowhead Stadium from the home-team quarterback in, well, who knows when?

In the Chiefs’ 30-6 win over the Titans, Mahomes completed nine-of-16 passes for 183 yards, and 99 of those yards came on two passes to Demarcus Robinson.

Chiefs fans were overjoyed when they saw them. Here is a sample of what people were saying Thursday night, starting with this 46-yard pass that he made on the run in the second quarter:

The first pass that had Chiefs fans excited was this seemingly effortless 53-yard bomb in the first quarter.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

