With two throws, Patrick Mahomes makes Chiefs fans’ hearts flutter

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started the Chiefs’ final preseason game on Thursday night, and he showed that his dazzling play in college might just translate to the NFL.
Mahomes, the Chiefs’ first-round pick from Texas Tech, did things that fans haven’t seen at Arrowhead Stadium from the home-team quarterback in, well, who knows when?
In the Chiefs’ 30-6 win over the Titans, Mahomes completed nine-of-16 passes for 183 yards, and 99 of those yards came on two passes to Demarcus Robinson.
Chiefs fans were overjoyed when they saw them. Here is a sample of what people were saying Thursday night, starting with this 46-yard pass that he made on the run in the second quarter:
How is this throw even possible. I can't believe a human being can do this. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/3leUQHCAmq— Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) September 1, 2017
Good. Lord. Patrick. Mahomes.— Eddie High (@EddieHigh) September 1, 2017
Mahomes— Dave (@2Flipps) September 1, 2017
Mahomes you are a animal— Connor McIntosh (@_ConnorMcIntosh) September 1, 2017
Mahomes hype for me right now pic.twitter.com/0KwiOZr7To— Gregor (@gregoravey1) September 1, 2017
Patrick mahomes. Are you kidding me. Amazing throw— brad cupp (@brad_cupp) September 1, 2017
The first pass that had Chiefs fans excited was this seemingly effortless 53-yard bomb in the first quarter.
Thanks to #theprogram @KSeaboldt @SorenPetro for the tickets to tonights game. Heres the Mahomes 53yrd pass and my sons reaction. pic.twitter.com/oiWJpVJ314— Paul Bolas (@PaulBolas) September 1, 2017
What a throw by #Mahomes pic.twitter.com/AgjyZzC5hZ— Parker_ (@parkerjas1) September 1, 2017
Damn, Mahomes! I could get used to 53 yard bombs! #ChiefsKingdom— Moondog (@MoonAllenj) September 1, 2017
I jumped outta my seat on that Mahomes deep pass lol— Luke (@RichLucasIII) September 1, 2017
Live look at Patrick Mahomes' right arm pic.twitter.com/r8eeydJI3p— Chris McClaskey (@McClaskey_2) September 1, 2017
Mahomes is an NFL QB. #RealDeal— Bryan Herrman (@BryanHerrman) September 1, 2017
Mahomes we ready— Derek Martin (@DmoneyMartin1) September 1, 2017
53 yard pass by Mahomes on target. That's is what we all wanna see. #Chiefs— Edward Brooks (@TheEdwardBrooks) September 1, 2017
Gotta get a Mahomes jersey— Bryan Horgan™ (@BryanHorgan) September 1, 2017
Patrick Mahomes is going to take over the AFC West. No way the #Chiefs can keep him on the bench all season. He's too special.— Mike Welch (@RealMikeWelch) September 1, 2017
That's my QB !!! #MAHOMES— Corbyn Whiles (@Corbyn66) September 1, 2017
Mahomes out here dropping dimes !— Jordan (@Jordan_Warner30) September 1, 2017
What a beautiful throw by Mahomes— Op1ic (@CoreyAdee) September 1, 2017
That throw from Mahomes is why I'm watching preseason Chiefs football instead of real college football.— Austin Earl (@austinearl13) September 1, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments