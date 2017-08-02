Royals’ Drew Butera enlists teammates for charity event to benefit Wayside Waifs

The Royals will return from their nine-game road trip on Thursday, and catcher Drew Butera will get his first chance to see the billboards around town that have gone up since the team left. They are of Butera.
“It’s going to be weird seeing my face,” Butera joked.
The billboard announces a charity event that Butera is hosting for Wayside Waifs. It’s called the Top Dog Classic, and it will be held at Topgolf in Overland Park on Aug. 20. Butera has always loved dogs, and he’s particularly fond of his girlfriend’s Airedale and Miniature Schnauzer.
At Royals FanFest, Butera stops by the Wayside Waifs booth to bring attention to the plight of homeless animals. So this charity event is a natural for him.
“I love golf,” Butera said. “Obviously, animals, especially dogs are near and dear to my heart. I’ve been wanting to put on a charity event for a while. I always thought Topgolf was a perfect venue, because it attracts a lot of people and you don’t have to be good at golf to play. It’s a fun time, it’s a fun venue to gather friends and family.”
Alex Gordon, Danny Duffy, Whit Merrifield and Rusty Kuntz are among the players or coaches who have agreed to take part in the event, which will be hosted by Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg.
“We have such a great team,” Butera said. “What’s really nice about us, we back each other through everything, whether it’s on-the-field stuff, off-the-field stuff. It was super easy for me just to ask the guys. ... A lot of them, even before I could finish explaining what it was, they said, ‘I’m there, you don’t have to ask twice.’ We have a great group here, from the front office to the coaching staff to the players are always supporting each other, which is neat.”
Among the prizes that will be awarded at the event are a cooking experience at Williams Sonoma, a Tivol diamond necklace, a signed Clayton Kershaw jersey and Mike Trout’s autographed cleats.
You can learn more about the event here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
