That’s Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon under that waterfall. It happened during a game last year.
For Pete's Sake

Why does Alex Gordon avoid a Salvy Splash? ‘He’s scared of me’

By Pete Grathoff

July 31, 2017 9:44 AM

Consider this an urban myth with a Royals twist.

When Alex Gordon was doing the postgame interview on Fox Sports Kansas City after the Royals’ 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon, Joel Goldberg asked, “Did your family at some point recently ask why you never get the Salvy Splash?”

Gordon replied with a smile: “He’s scared of me.”

OK, so maybe Gordon hasn’t had a Salvy Splash this season, but he’s not immune to them. The photo above is from last August when Gordon got soaked by Perez. Gordon had hit a grand slam in the Royals’ 8-1 win over the Twins at Kauffman Stadium.

Two days later, Gordon again was targeted by Perez. But Gordon made sure that Goldberg took the brunt of the splash as you can see in these great photos from The Star’s John Sleezer:

John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

See, Salvy seems too scared, right?

Pete Grathoff

