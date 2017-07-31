Why does Alex Gordon avoid a Salvy Splash? ‘He’s scared of me’

Consider this an urban myth with a Royals twist.
When Alex Gordon was doing the postgame interview on Fox Sports Kansas City after the Royals’ 5-3 win on Sunday afternoon, Joel Goldberg asked, “Did your family at some point recently ask why you never get the Salvy Splash?”
Gordon replied with a smile: “He’s scared of me.”
You can watch the interview here:
Gordo on Melky Cabrera: "We're happy to have him, and we know it's going to make our team even better."#Royals pic.twitter.com/JNB3dCknMa— FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) July 30, 2017
OK, so maybe Gordon hasn’t had a Salvy Splash this season, but he’s not immune to them. The photo above is from last August when Gordon got soaked by Perez. Gordon had hit a grand slam in the Royals’ 8-1 win over the Twins at Kauffman Stadium.
Two days later, Gordon again was targeted by Perez. But Gordon made sure that Goldberg took the brunt of the splash as you can see in these great photos from The Star’s John Sleezer:
See, Salvy seems too scared, right?
