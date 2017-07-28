Salvador Perez’s home run Friday smashed a windshield outside Fenway

Salvador Perez’s solo home run on Friday night opened the scoring in the Royals’ 4-2 win at Boston.
It also caused a headache for someone who had a great parking spot outside of Fenway Park. Perez launched a 417-foot homer off Red Sox starter Rick Porcello in the second inning.
The ball cleared the Green Monster in left field as you can see in this video:
A couple of people on Twitter shared photos of where the ball landed — on the windshield of a SUV. That’s not so great for someone.
Salvy needs to call safe auto for the damage from the homerun. #Royals pic.twitter.com/0MdmLmHk8D— Travelin' Jack (@jacksawyer68) July 28, 2017
A friend is at Fenway and here is where @SalvadorPerez15's homerun ball landed. pic.twitter.com/xWQTMl18g5— Petty Ford Dropout (@ManicMinxy) July 29, 2017
