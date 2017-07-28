Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello on Friday night.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello on Friday night. Charles Krupa The Associated Press
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez was congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele after his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello on Friday night. Charles Krupa The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Salvador Perez’s home run Friday smashed a windshield outside Fenway

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 28, 2017 10:21 PM

Salvador Perez’s solo home run on Friday night opened the scoring in the Royals’ 4-2 win at Boston.

It also caused a headache for someone who had a great parking spot outside of Fenway Park. Perez launched a 417-foot homer off Red Sox starter Rick Porcello in the second inning.

The ball cleared the Green Monster in left field as you can see in this video:

A couple of people on Twitter shared photos of where the ball landed — on the windshield of a SUV. That’s not so great for someone.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

View More Video