Former Kansas City Royals outfielder Danny Tartabull is shown in this Feb. 24, 1989 photo. ASSOCIATED PRESS
For Pete's Sake

Ex-Royal Danny Tartabull, forgets he’s a fugitive, calls police and is arrested

By Pete Grathoff

July 27, 2017 11:44 AM

Former Royals outfielder Danny Tartabull committed a big error this week.

In 2011, Tartabull was on Los Angeles County’s list of non-custodial parents who are delinquent on child support because he owned $276,204.93 for support of his two sons.

That year, Tartabull was convicted for non-payment and, according to TMZ Sports, violated probation the following year and was ordered to turn himself in and serve 180 days in jail. But Tartabull never surrendered and police issued a warrant.

On Monday, the TMZ story says, Tartabull found his car had been broken into in Agoura, Calif., and called police, who ran his name through the system. The police saw the active warrant from 2012 and arrested him then and there.

Tartabull, who hit .290 with 124 home runs and 425 RBIs in 657 games with the Royals from 1987 to 1991, made nearly $33 million in his career, according to Baseball Reference. He also played for the Mariners, Yankees, Phillies, White Sox and A’s.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

