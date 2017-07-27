Screenshot of Royals GIF
Screenshot of Royals GIF

For Pete's Sake

Salvador Perez began celebrating instantly when Eric Hosmer hit a grand slam

By Pete Grathoff

July 27, 2017 10:28 AM

Royals catcher Salvador Perez didn’t play in Wednesday’s 16-2 win at Detroit as he rested after leaving Tuesday’s game early because of tightness in his right side.

Manager Ned Yost wanted to give Perez the day off to rest and it turned into two days because the Royals have an off day on Thursday.

So, Perez got to take it easy, but he still took on the role of cheerleader. That was the case when Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer launched a grand slam that capped a nine-run seventh inning.

Perez had a good view of the at-bat and he knew instantly that Hosmer had hit a grand slam.

The Royals shared this GIF on Twitter:

Conrad McGorkin, who is a good person for Royals fans to follow on Twitter, had a closer look:

If you missed the grand slam, here it is:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

