Watch: Royals’ Danny Duffy was furious when benches cleared in Detroit

The collective mood of the Royals took a decided turn in their 16-2 win over the Tigers on Wednesday night.

The joyful feeling that accompanied the blowout was replaced by anger after Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas was hit by a pitch from Detroit’s Bruce Rondon in the ninth inning.

The first player to arrive from the Royals’ dugout was left-hander Danny Duffy. As you can see in the video above, he was not happy.

MLB also shared video of the incident:

It wasn’t a full-on fight, but the bullpens emptied and joined the fracas.

Duffy didn’t throw any punches in the kerfuffle, but he didn’t pull any in talking with reporters after the game. This is from The Star’s Rustin Dodd: