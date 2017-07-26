Kollin Currie, who attended Wednesday night's game between the Royals and the Tigers, posted this video to Twitter after benches cleared during the game. Kollin Currie @KollinCurrie on Twitter
Kollin Currie, who attended Wednesday night's game between the Royals and the Tigers, posted this video to Twitter after benches cleared during the game. Kollin Currie @KollinCurrie on Twitter
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Watch: Royals’ Danny Duffy was furious when benches cleared in Detroit

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 26, 2017 9:57 PM

The collective mood of the Royals took a decided turn in their 16-2 win over the Tigers on Wednesday night.

The joyful feeling that accompanied the blowout was replaced by anger after Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas was hit by a pitch from Detroit’s Bruce Rondon in the ninth inning.

The first player to arrive from the Royals’ dugout was left-hander Danny Duffy. As you can see in the video above, he was not happy.

MLB also shared video of the incident:

It wasn’t a full-on fight, but the bullpens emptied and joined the fracas.

Duffy didn’t throw any punches in the kerfuffle, but he didn’t pull any in talking with reporters after the game. This is from The Star’s Rustin Dodd:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

View More Video