You’ll note that Alex Gordon was blowing a bubble while making a sliding catch during Tuesday night’s game.
A short history of Royals’ Alex Gordon blowing a bubble while doing something awesome

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 26, 2017 3:22 PM

Did you happen to see that catch by Alex Gordon on Tuesday night?

Gordon robbed Detroit’s Ian Kinsler of a hit with a sliding catch in the Royals’ 3-1 victory. Making it all the more impressive is that Gordon was blowing a bubble while he made the catch.

Take a look:

It’s not the first time that Gordon has done something impressive on the diamond while blowing a bubble. He’s so well-known for it that the Royals made a commercial featuring Gordon and gum.

Here are some other times that Gordon did something great while blowing a bubble.

1. This is Gordon throwing out Edwin Encarnacion when he was with the Blue Jays on July 4, 2016. You’ll note Gordon was blowing a bubble when he released the throw:

2. In a game against the Rangers in 2015, Gordon came up with the bases loaded and one out. He barely avoided hitting into a double play by speeding down the line, and there could only be one reason: he blew a bubble.

3. Then there was the time in 2014 when Gordon was blowing a bubble while sliding into home to beat a throw:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

