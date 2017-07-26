A short history of Royals’ Alex Gordon blowing a bubble while doing something awesome

Did you happen to see that catch by Alex Gordon on Tuesday night?
Gordon robbed Detroit’s Ian Kinsler of a hit with a sliding catch in the Royals’ 3-1 victory. Making it all the more impressive is that Gordon was blowing a bubble while he made the catch.
Take a look:
It’s not the first time that Gordon has done something impressive on the diamond while blowing a bubble. He’s so well-known for it that the Royals made a commercial featuring Gordon and gum.
Here are some other times that Gordon did something great while blowing a bubble.
1. This is Gordon throwing out Edwin Encarnacion when he was with the Blue Jays on July 4, 2016. You’ll note Gordon was blowing a bubble when he released the throw:
2. In a game against the Rangers in 2015, Gordon came up with the bases loaded and one out. He barely avoided hitting into a double play by speeding down the line, and there could only be one reason: he blew a bubble.
3. Then there was the time in 2014 when Gordon was blowing a bubble while sliding into home to beat a throw:
This was on the Royals' tumbler page from a few years ago. https://t.co/Ar7MzTjdg5 pic.twitter.com/dBrzmCGZZw— For Pete's Sake KC (@ForPetesSakeKC) July 26, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments