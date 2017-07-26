Royals fans, Indians trade playful barbs on Twitter

This should be a fun ride.
The Royals will play game No. 100 on Wednesday night, and they are 1 1/2 games behind the Indians in the American League Central. There has been no movement in the standings for a while, because the Royals have won seven in a row and Cleveland has won five straight.
So, this race should be an interesting one to follow from now through September. One thing we’ve learned so far: as the race has tightened, the trash-talking has gone up a notch.
On Saturday, a Royals fan zinged the Indians on Twitter.
Danny Salazar Loves The Red Hat edition of threads: pic.twitter.com/doKdRvPec6— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 22, 2017
Salazar gonna get lit up tonight!!!— Blue Dream (@truroyal15) July 22, 2017
The Indians didn’t let that slide, and came back with this response:
Royals get to 1.5GB and suddenly we start hearing from fans again. Welcome back -- where ya been?— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 22, 2017
With that, the fun started. Here is a sample of Royals fans were tweeting, along with the Indians:
Oh we've been around, you know, admiring our world series trophy.— Jeremy (@Jdawg533) July 25, 2017
We're trying to get one as well. Good luck to your team rest of the way.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 25, 2017
That was mean, TJ. Good luck to your favorite team the rest of this season.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 25, 2017
Oh great TJ....you made them mad!— Goose (@LG_RoyalsBlue) July 25, 2017
When the Royals lose the division, I am placing the blame solely on TJ. Way to go TJ pic.twitter.com/owBRwCVtt9
Let's just be friends. pic.twitter.com/l1gFl2DMtn— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 25, 2017
Dumbest tweet of the week goes to... https://t.co/pgN0SbbEak— Eric Knifong (@e_knifongTV) July 25, 2017
We like to have fun on this app, including with KC fans. Been doing it a long time.— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 25, 2017
Pardon me, when's the last time y'all won a World Series? #3-1 https://t.co/5d9z9OS9xD— Chase LaFavor (@ChaseBronson) July 25, 2017
You can't use a hyphen in a hashtag. Also: https://t.co/q6LlWcWTu1— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 25, 2017
