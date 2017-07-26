Royals reliever Peter Moylan answers the call — literally

The Royals’ bullpen has been sensational of late. The relievers have a scoreless streak of 27 1/3 innings going into Wednesday night’s game in Detroit.
Right-hander Peter Moylan has played a big part in the unit’s success. In addition to introducing teammates to his signature “Sledge-iatto” coffee drink, Moylan has appeared in a league-high 48 games. He’s made 14 straight scoreless appearances, covering 12 2/3 innings.
In 27 games since May 24, Moylan has a 0.84 ERA in 21 1/3 innings, and opponents have hit .123 in that span with just two extra-base hits (both doubles).
Moylan also has allowed just eight of 46 inherited runners to score.
So, when he gets up in the bullpen, Moylan means business and nothing can distract him. Well, not entirely. As he showed on Tuesday night, Moylan is happy to answer the phone in the bullpen.
Twitter user Todd C. Barton shared this video on Twitter:
.@PeterMoylan just answered the bullpen phone. I'm dead. #Royals pic.twitter.com/TSg3bUqkUm— ♫ Todd C. Barton ♬♪♩ (@toddcbarton) July 26, 2017
