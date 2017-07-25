New Royals starting pitcher Trevor Cahill while with the Padres in a start earlier this month.
New Royals starting pitcher Trevor Cahill while with the Padres in a start earlier this month.
New Royals starting pitcher Trevor Cahill while with the Padres in a start earlier this month. Gregory Bull The Associated Press
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

New Royals pitcher Trevor Cahill excited to join team that’s in a playoff hunt

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

July 25, 2017 9:36 AM

Shortly after the Royals’ trade with the Padres was announced on Monday, reporters in San Diego had an opportunity to chat with the players who had been traded.

Right-hander Trevor Cahill, who is expected to join the Royals’ rotation, is happy to be back with a team that is chasing a playoff spot. Cahill was with the Cubs for the end of the 2015 season and all of the 2016, and both ended in playoff berths.

“I just look at it as an opportunity to help another team that’s in a playoff hunt,” Cahill told reporters. “I’ve been there the last two years and it was exciting. I’m really excited to get back. It’s going to be weird pitching in the American League again. It’ll be exciting. They’re a good team and they’ve won it before. It seems that they’ve got their same core group of guys. I’m sure they’re a tight-knit group over there.”

During his time with the Cubs, Cahill was teammates with Jason Hammel, and Cahill was with the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2012-14, and spent two of those seasons in the rotation with Ian Kennedy.

“I know some people over there,” Cahill said. “I played with Ian and Hammel. I hope it’s a smooth transition.”

Nathan Ruiz, an associated reporter for MLB.com, shared video of reporters talking with Cahill:

Ruiz also had video of pitcher Brandon Maurer talking with the media. Maurer was asked if he was surprised by the news that he was going to the Royals.

“Very surprised, but it’s good news I suppose,” Maurer said.

Here is that video:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

