Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

July 24, 2017 7:43 PM

Royals fans are pumped up about trade for three pitchers

By Pete Grathoff

When the Royals return from this road trip, there will be three new pitchers for fans to cheer.

On Monday night, the Royals acquired pitchers Ryan Buchter, Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer from the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and a minor-league infielder. The Royals will also pay for most of Wood’s contract.

News of the deal was greeted enthusiastically by Royals fans, who were hoping the team would make a move to bolster its playoff chances.

Here is a sample of what they were saying on social media:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

