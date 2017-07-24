Royals fans are pumped up about trade for three pitchers

When the Royals return from this road trip, there will be three new pitchers for fans to cheer.
On Monday night, the Royals acquired pitchers Ryan Buchter, Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer from the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and a minor-league infielder. The Royals will also pay for most of Wood’s contract.
News of the deal was greeted enthusiastically by Royals fans, who were hoping the team would make a move to bolster its playoff chances.
Here is a sample of what they were saying on social media:
Wow Royals!! Kinda loving this trade!!— Shane Vitosh (@svitosh) July 25, 2017
Absolutely love this trade by the @Royals way to shore up the rotation and bullpen. The #huntforblueoctober is on! #RaisedRoyal— Philly Meets KC (@KChiver) July 25, 2017
WOAH.. I LOVE THIS DEAL! #Royals https://t.co/puNULehxgx— BP (@BPerryKC) July 25, 2017
Good trade for #Royals. They needed pitching help to have a chance, and they got it. Hate to see Strahm go, but he can't help this year— MarkSchremmer (@MarkSchremmer) July 24, 2017
I think GMDM made a hell of a deal today. #Royals— Paul Krewson (@PDKrewson) July 25, 2017
When the @Royals make a great trade for 3 pitchers pic.twitter.com/pwhCSXCgVO— Royals Talk Crew (@Royaltytalk) July 24, 2017
ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS ROYALS TRADE. They see Strahm and Wood as RPs which diminishes value. Fix SP and get 2 cost controlled RPs 3.5 years.— Drew Osborne (@AwzRocks) July 24, 2017
Really like the risk-reward of this trade. Nice job by Moore. #royals https://t.co/P9qvMlj7I9— Brian Harrison (@Brianharrisonkc) July 24, 2017
The #Royals found a way to fill two big needs without an elite farm system. Dayton Moore continues to be very underrated as a GM.— Tyler Dreiling (@TylerDreiling) July 24, 2017
I love the Royals trade today. Gave up basically nothing and got some guys that fit perfectly— Casey Sader (@CaseySader) July 24, 2017
Dayton moore. #Royals https://t.co/y5sNSD5ylQ— Matt (@mdhue1) July 24, 2017
Well @Royals fans, I guess there's only one thing left to do..... pic.twitter.com/RusMgHCkUF— Jimmy Summers (@JimmySummers24) July 24, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments