Seven things you may not know about the trio of new Royals pitchers

As people around baseball wondered if the Royals would be buyers or sellers before the trade deadline, general manager Dayton Moore made it clear Monday,that he was going for it this year.
On Monday, the Royals acquired left-handed pitcher Ryan Buchter and right-handers Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer and from the San Diego Padres. The Royals sent left-handed pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood, minor league infielder Esteury Ruiz and cash considerations to San Diego.
That’s three new Royals players for fans to learn about. Here are seven things to know about the trio:
1. The new guys are all big. Cahill is 6 foot 4 and 240 pounds, Buchter is 6-4, 258 and Maurer is 6-5, 230.
2. According to Cot’s Contracts, Cahill is making $1.75 million this year and will be a free agent at season’s end. Buchter is being paid $544,700 this season and is under club control through the 2021 season. Maurer’s contract is for $1.9 million in 2017, and he is under club control through 2019.
3. Cahill is one of two pitchers since 1990 that had at least 10 wins and 30 starts in each of his first four major-league seasons. CC Sabathia (2001-04) is the other. In the first three of those season, Cahill was with Oakland and the other was with Arizona.
4. Per Baseball Reference, Buchter has a career ERA-plus of 143 with 126 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings in his career
5. Maurer went to high school at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, Calif., where he was teammates with Pirates ace Gerrit Cole.
6. Buchter took a winding road to the majors. He was drafted by the Nationals in the 33rd round in 2005. Three years later, he was traded to the Cubs. In 2011, he was traded to the Braves. Buchter made it to the majors with Atlanta in 2014 and pitched one scoreless inning (one walk, one strikeout). After the season, he was granted free-agency and signed with the Dodgers. On June 20, 2015, Buchter was released by LA. A month later he signed with the Cubs, but was granted free-agency after the season and signed with the Padres.
7. Cahill was part of Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing where he won a bronze medal.
