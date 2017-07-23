The rain on Saturday was so heavy that the Kansas City Royals’ dugout turned into a waterfall.
The rain on Saturday was so heavy that the Kansas City Royals’ dugout turned into a waterfall. JOHN SLEEZER jsleezer@kcstar.com
The rain on Saturday was so heavy that the Kansas City Royals’ dugout turned into a waterfall. JOHN SLEEZER jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 23, 2017 9:17 AM

Royals’ dugout turned into a waterfall during Saturday’s storm

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

I suppose that when the heat index is still above 100 degrees at 9 p.m., it shouldn’t be a surprise when a big thunderstorm hits the area.

But, man, that was quite a storm on Saturday night.

It left areas of Kansas City without power, and chain saws could be heard early on Sunday morning in Shawnee as residents were dealing with huge tree limbs that fell.

For a while, a Biblical rainfall left areas briefly flooded. That included the Royals dugout, which for a while turned into a waterfall. Not surprisingly, The Star’s John Sleezer shot video of the water coming into the dugout. You can see it above.

Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president for publicity, shared this great lightning shot from Kauffman Stadium:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

View More Video

Sports Videos