Royals’ dugout turned into a waterfall during Saturday’s storm

I suppose that when the heat index is still above 100 degrees at 9 p.m., it shouldn’t be a surprise when a big thunderstorm hits the area.
But, man, that was quite a storm on Saturday night.
It left areas of Kansas City without power, and chain saws could be heard early on Sunday morning in Shawnee as residents were dealing with huge tree limbs that fell.
For a while, a Biblical rainfall left areas briefly flooded. That included the Royals dugout, which for a while turned into a waterfall. Not surprisingly, The Star’s John Sleezer shot video of the water coming into the dugout. You can see it above.
Toby Cook, the Royals’ vice president for publicity, shared this great lightning shot from Kauffman Stadium:
A double fireworks weekend. @Royals v #WhiteSox finale in Sunday. pic.twitter.com/8x3eLSsSdD— Toby Cook (@TobyKCR) July 23, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
