Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali celebrated his sack of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan last season. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
July 22, 2017 3:13 PM

Tamba Hali goes on Twitter and asks ‘Am I needed in KC anymore?’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The timing of this is interesting.

The Chiefs are set to open training camp on Monday when quarterbacks and rookies will report in St. Joseph, Mo.., while the full team will be there on Friday.

On Saturday afternoon, linebacker Tamba Hali posted a series of tweets in which he questioned why he played sparingly in January’s playoff loss to the Steelers. Hali played just seven snaps in the 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hali, who signed a three-year contract in March 2016, also referenced the 2016 opener against the Chargers when he played 42 snaps (58 percent of the defense’s total). All told, Hali had 34 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in 16 games last season. He made two starts.

I’m guessing that coach Andy Reid will be asked about Hali’s thoughts when camp opens next week.

Here is what Hali wrote in 11 tweets:

▪ “Fans should know this. only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers.

▪ “I was told the reason I wasn’t playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff.

▪ “Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history?

▪ “watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I’m still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore?

▪ “I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time.

▪ “I haven’t missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/the Chiefs. I’ve played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs.

▪ “Let’s look at the Super Bowl champs I am sure they had 100% attendance for OTAS AND OFFFSEASON WORKOUT this year. I maybe wrong.

▪ “I’m a team player first. Anything for the team. Yet I’m not done knocking QB heads off but 7 plays won’t cut it.

▪ “I’ve played through all my injuries I’ve acquire throughout my careers not sitting out because I did not feel I wouldn’t be at my best.

▪ “I play because I love the game and did it under some of the worst conditions.

▪ “TAMBA HALI IS TWEETING HIS THOUGHTS.

▪ “I’m not a pass rusher I’m a football player. I just happens to get to QB when GOd allows me to.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

