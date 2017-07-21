Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiled after scoring on an RBI double by Brandon Moss in the third inning. Perez had stolen second base earlier in the inning.
For Pete's Sake

July 21, 2017 8:15 AM

Royals’ Salvador Perez shows off his mad base-running skills

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Sixteen runs. Four four-run innings. Nineteen hits. A five-star catch by Alex Gordon. A three-error first inning for Detroit.

The Royals’ 16-4 win over the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday night had a little bit of everything. Perhaps the most surprising was catcher Salvador Perez’s stellar base-running abilities.

Not known for his speed, Perez had two highlight plays while running the bases. In the first inning, Perez was at third base and Mike Moustakas was on first when Alcides Escobar grounded to Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera. After stepping on first, Cabrera turned as if to throw to second, but then spotted Perez straying far off third base.

Cabrera threw to third baseman Nicholas Castellanos, and Perez broke for home. Castellanos’ throw to catcher James McCann beat Perez, but he came up with this slide (video from Fox Sports Kansas City):

Perez wasn’t done. In the third inning, Perez was hit by a pitch. He didn’t stay on first base for long. Perez swiped second for his first stolen base of the season (and third of his career).

On Instagram, Perez shared the Royals’ video of his steal:

 

#Repost @kcroyals (@get_repost) ・・・ That's what speed do! #RaisedRoyal @salvadorp13 ⛹

A post shared by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

  Comments  

