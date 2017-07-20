KSHB meteorlogist Gary Lezak keeps pledge to paint head blue after Royals’ win

During the Royals’ game on Tuesday night, KSHB (Channel 41) meteorologist Gary Lezak was on the CrownVision board at Kauffman Stadium and he made a pledge.
Lezak promised to paint his head blue if the Royals won the game.
Here is the video that was on Crown Vision tonight: https://t.co/1EZ1TqtmxS We are proud to be the official meteorologists of the @Royals— Gary Lezak (@glezak) July 20, 2017
Royals closer Kelvin Herrera had given up a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, so Detroit had a 3-2 lead and it looked like Lezak was safe. But the Royals rallied behind Alcides Escobar, Brandon Moss and Alex Gordon.
So on Thursday, during KSHB’s news at 6:30 p.m., Lezak let sports director Mick Shaffer and anchor Rhiannon Ally turn his head blue.
@glezak @christadubill @kholmesKSHB Way to take one for the team!! pic.twitter.com/HIzWUqCREB— Juanita McIntosh (@McIntoshJuanita) July 20, 2017
Today was the first time I painted someone's head blue on live tv (or off ) That was fun @glezak @41actionnews ! @Royals pic.twitter.com/eacoDjHxtr— Rhiannon Ally (@RhiannonAlly) July 21, 2017
“It’s been the best part of my career so far,” Schaffer cracked as he painted.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments