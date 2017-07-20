Royals fans went through wide range of emotions in a 15-minute span Wednesday

Well, that was a crazy game, right?
The Royals beat Detroit 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. According to Baseball Reference, the Royals’ win probability went from 83 percent at the start of the ninth inning to 12 percent when Mike Moustakas led off the bottom of the frame with an out.
Of course, their win probability was 100 percent when it was over.
Royals fans on Twitter went on a roller coaster of emotions in that ninth inning.
When closer Kelvin Herrera gave up a two-run homer to the Tigers’ Mikie Mahtook, some were ready to bail on the season:
This team is done. #Royals— Brandon Steenson (@blsteenson) July 20, 2017
I hate everything. #Royals— Geoff (@GGerling) July 20, 2017
Sell, Sell, Sell #Royals— Andrew Kinsman (@AKstater85) July 20, 2017
The Kansas City Royals have my permission to sell everyone.— Kevin Hogue (@Kevin_Hogue) July 20, 2017
The home run gave Detroit a 3-2 lead and the Royals had Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Brandon Moss due to bat. This didn’t give some fans a lot of confidence.
Moose— Matt Strausbaugh (@agentgraves13) July 20, 2017
Esky
Moss
Thanks for coming by folks. See you tomorrow #Royals
The Royals just lost a 4 game series to a team that started selling yesterday.— Classic Trav (@ClassicTravv) July 20, 2017
Really for a veteran team you would think the #Royals would show some grit..— Brandon Smith (@bsides11) July 20, 2017
My optimism that the Royals can pull this off is about 15%.— Emily Shaffer (@emshaffer) July 20, 2017
Then the comeback started. With one out, Alcides Escobar drew a four-pitch walk and scored on Brandon Moss’ double. Moss took third on the throw home and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Gordon.
It was a walk-off win, just minutes after it seemed the Royals had lost. The mood changed in a heart beat — a heart beat that was jolted by adrenaline.
BUY! BUY! BUY! #Royals— Brian Spano (@kcspano) July 20, 2017
Now we go. #royals— Chris Newton (@cnewtrecords) July 20, 2017
Thanks Royals, I needed that— Bmilli (@BMILLI_13) July 20, 2017
Comeback win for the #royals is exciting, but fans should be rooting for major trades to happen, not trying to sneak into wildcard— Dave MaGee (@Dave_MaGee) July 20, 2017
Tonight's win proves that the whole line up is capable of coming thru for a win. Going to sleep with a smile on my face tonight. #royals— Sandy C. (@src608) July 20, 2017
Another funny thing happened on Twitter. People started to retweet themselves.
Idiot— Andrew Kinsman (@AKstater85) July 20, 2017
Except for Brandon Moss, idiot. https://t.co/FgKGvC9IEQ— Kevin Hogue (@Kevin_Hogue) July 20, 2017
Yay for having no clue what I'm talking about! Great win. https://t.co/oPZ4clarOj— Emily Shaffer (@emshaffer) July 20, 2017
Don't look at like my last 10 tweets— Classic Trav (@ClassicTravv) July 20, 2017
