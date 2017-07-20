Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez splashed Brandon Moss after the 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez splashed Brandon Moss after the 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez splashed Brandon Moss after the 4-3 win against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 20, 2017 11:24 AM

Royals fans went through wide range of emotions in a 15-minute span Wednesday

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Well, that was a crazy game, right?

The Royals beat Detroit 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. According to Baseball Reference, the Royals’ win probability went from 83 percent at the start of the ninth inning to 12 percent when Mike Moustakas led off the bottom of the frame with an out.

Of course, their win probability was 100 percent when it was over.

Royals fans on Twitter went on a roller coaster of emotions in that ninth inning.

When closer Kelvin Herrera gave up a two-run homer to the Tigers’ Mikie Mahtook, some were ready to bail on the season:

The home run gave Detroit a 3-2 lead and the Royals had Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Brandon Moss due to bat. This didn’t give some fans a lot of confidence.

Then the comeback started. With one out, Alcides Escobar drew a four-pitch walk and scored on Brandon Moss’ double. Moss took third on the throw home and scored on a sacrifice fly by Alex Gordon.

It was a walk-off win, just minutes after it seemed the Royals had lost. The mood changed in a heart beat — a heart beat that was jolted by adrenaline.

Another funny thing happened on Twitter. People started to retweet themselves.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

View More Video

Sports Videos