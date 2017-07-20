Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon celebrated with Salvador Perez and Jorge Bonifacio after Gordon’s sacrifice fly scored Brandon Moss from in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.
For Pete&#39;s Sake

July 20, 2017 7:46 AM

Watch joyful Royals bound from the dugout after Wednesday’s crazy win

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Royals fans went through a wide range of emotions in the span of about 15 minutes on Wednesday night.

There was nervous anticipation in the top of the ninth inning as the Royals held a 2-1 lead. That gave way to sadness and despair after Detroit’s Mikie Mahtook hit a two-run homer off Kelvin Herrera. Hope returned with Brandon Moss’ game-tying RBI double in the bottom of the ninth and then joy when Alex Gordon’s sacrifice fly scored Moss.

Whew.

Like their fans, the Royals also were full of jubilation when they pulled out the 4-3 victory. The Royals tweeted this video of the view from next to the dugout as Moss scored the winning run.

Here is the game-winning run being scored and another look at the Royals spilling out of the dugout and celebrating on the field.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

