Alex Gordon’s sliding catch gets five-star rating from Statcast

You may have tuned out before the ninth inning of the Royals’ 9-3 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday night, and well, who could have blamed you?
There wasn’t much to cheer about after the first inning. That is, until the top of the ninth inning when Royals left fielder Alex Gordon made yet another outstanding defensive play.
With two outs, Detroit’s James McCann hit a sinking liner to left field and Gordon somehow got to it.
Starting this season, MLB.com’s wonderful Statcast began handing out ratings to all fielding plays. Naturally, the only ones that you hear about are the good ones* and Gordon’s grab got the highest rating possible: five stars.
*However, I think a collection of zero-star rated fielding plays would be fun to watch.
Take a look:
