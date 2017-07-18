Screenshot of Kevin Marchina’s Twitter video
July 18, 2017 9:00 AM

Cardinals outfielders made three errors in a two-pitch span

By Pete Grathoff

It all worked out in the end for the Cardinals, but there was a brutal stretch of fielding during a game Monday night against the New York Mets.

The Cardinals were leading 6-2 in the sixth inning when the Mets’ Jose Reyes hit a double into the right-center gap. St. Louis right fielder Magneuris Sierra booted the ball when he tried to grab it, and Reyes raced for third. Sierra then uncorked a wild throw in the vicinity of third base and that allowed Reyes to score on a little-league home run.

Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud stepped to the plate next and swung at the first pitch he saw, lifting a fly to center fielder Dexter Fowler, who dropped the ball.

That’s three errors in a span of two pitches. It’s not something you see very often.

The Cardinals won the game 6-3.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

