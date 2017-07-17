Screenshot of Twitter video
Screenshot of Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 17, 2017 9:27 AM

Baby gender reveal goes wrong when husband takes a pitch

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Baseball seems to be a common theme for gender reveals.

On my social-media feed at least, I’ve seen these baseball gender reveals from time to time. But I’ve never seen a guy take a pitch before.

But that’s what Kyle Tait did and this happened:

The pitch was a bit close to him, but c’mon, man, you’ve got to swing the bat.

Here are some of the thoughts Tait shared on Twitter about the gender reveal gone wrong.

As you might expect, a lot of people had jokes.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

View More Video

Sports Videos