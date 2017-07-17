Baby gender reveal goes wrong when husband takes a pitch

Baseball seems to be a common theme for gender reveals.
On my social-media feed at least, I’ve seen these baseball gender reveals from time to time. But I’ve never seen a guy take a pitch before.
But that’s what Kyle Tait did and this happened:
Walks don't count at gender reveal parties. #ProtectThePlate #SwingAtEverything #TaiterTot pic.twitter.com/PANu3mYNLh— Kyle Tait (@HearKyleTait) July 15, 2017
The pitch was a bit close to him, but c’mon, man, you’ve got to swing the bat.
Here are some of the thoughts Tait shared on Twitter about the gender reveal gone wrong.
4 thoughts in 10 seconds: 1) Terrible pitch 2) Wait, why is it pink? 3) That must be the wrong ball, let's try again 4) Wait. It's a girl!— Kyle Tait (@HearKyleTait) July 16, 2017
My child will have patience, plate discipline and a high OBP.— Kyle Tait (@HearKyleTait) July 16, 2017
As you might expect, a lot of people had jokes.
Add batting tee to the registry...— Richard Musterer (@musterer) July 15, 2017
Good to know that Dad will have patience. https://t.co/12NEPiGb9x— Mike Foster (@MichaelFosterSN) July 15, 2017
good eye— Cody Chaffins (@Cody_Fox5) July 15, 2017
You missed a sign bigtime buddy— TG3 (@TheBigTripper) July 15, 2017
Great example of pitch selection. Zone discipline! https://t.co/ty5qPR3JSN— Larry Simcox (@SimcoxSlim) July 15, 2017
@HearKyleTait Dude! She threw at you. You should charged. Totally deliberate.— Mike C (@NinetyDuece) July 16, 2017
Good eye but that was too close to take... pic.twitter.com/G1SbtyzFNw— Jeff Bajenaru (@jeffbajenaru) July 16, 2017
