Watch Lorenzo Cain’s game-winning single (with an assist to the sun)

It’s apparently going to be a scorcher this week, but Royals fans certainly weren’t complaining about the sun on Sunday.
The Royals beat the Rangers 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium on a walk-off single by Lorenzo Cain when he lifted a fly ball to right field that was dropped by Shin-Soo Choo.
It appeared that the Royals were going to blow a bases-loaded opportunity because Jorge Bonifacio had struck out before Cain came to the plate.
But Cain lifted a fly ball to right field and Choo never had a bead on it. Take a look:
The ol' walk-off OOPS! pic.twitter.com/8hjFkNESoK— Stadium (@watchstadium) July 16, 2017
After the game, Cain did thank the sun for being in the particular spot in the sky. Seriously.
“Pop up to right. I just want to thank the sun for being right there,” Cain told Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg. “Appreciate it.”
LoCain on his walk-off hit for #Royals win: "I just want to thank the sun for being right there. Appreciate it." pic.twitter.com/LnGJw9XTif— FOX Sports KC (@FSKansasCity) July 16, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments