Kansas City Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain was lifted into the air by Whit Merrifield after Cain’s game-winning hit was lost in the sun by Texas Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo.
July 16, 2017 4:52 PM

Lorenzo Cain gave a shout-out to the sun after this game-winning hit

By Pete Grathoff

It’s apparently going to be a scorcher this week, but Royals fans certainly weren’t complaining about the sun on Sunday.

The Royals beat the Rangers 4-3 at Kauffman Stadium on a walk-off single by Lorenzo Cain when he lifted a fly ball to right field that was dropped by Shin-Soo Choo.

It appeared that the Royals were going to blow a bases-loaded opportunity because Jorge Bonifacio had struck out before Cain came to the plate.

But Cain lifted a fly ball to right field and Choo never had a bead on it. Take a look:

After the game, Cain did thank the sun for being in that particular spot in the sky. Seriously.

“Pop up to right. I just want to thank the sun for being right there,” Cain told Fox Sports Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg. “Appreciate it.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

