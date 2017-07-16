CBS broadcaster James Brown looks totally different after dropping 74 pounds

Football kicks off next week as NFL training camps open, so it won’t be long until fans tune in on Sundays to watch their favorite teams.
Those who watch CBS studio shows might not recognize broadcaster James Brown, who has lost 74 pounds since October, and is down to 218 pounds.
Brown talked about the weight loss with Jason Romano in a podcast called Sports Spectrum.
“You know, Jason, I had been battling this for quite some time,” Brown said. “I would always tease and say when I started doing football — although basketball was my sport, so being skinny was certainly synonymous with playing basketball — when I started doing football I guess I really threw myself into the job. And Howie Long, my colleague at Fox, used to tease with a bunch of his buddies, asking, ‘Man, what line did he play on? I mean, he obviously played for somebody.’ So I was trying to look the part, until Howie told me I looked like a swollen tick. That was not a good compliment.
“Don’t athletes, don’t they engage in — as much of an oxymoron as it is — they engage in negative incentive? And I remember when I was working out — and I had been doing it religiously for a few years, trying to get down — and I came into the studio one Sunday and I was all excited because that week I had lost 5 pounds. Howie looked at me, he didn’t crack a smile, didn’t give me a vote of encouragement at all, he said ‘That’s like taking a cup of water out of the Atlantic Ocean. Talk to me when you’ve really lost some weight.’ ”
Brown told Romano that his weight-loss program was designed by a Christian doctor.
“If I seek to be a strong, healthy, energetic vessel for Him, everyone else — my family, my wife, my grandkids — everyone else will be a beneficiary,” Brown said.
Here is a before and after look:
CBS’ James Brown looks forward to Southern hospitality, WNY-style. @gregoryconnors: https://t.co/Fx9CkNRKxF pic.twitter.com/sTXFcSosV3— Buffalo News Sports (@TBNSports) September 15, 2016
Just released Episode 18 of the podcast with @CBSSports @JBsportscaster. JB has lost 75 pounds!!— Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) June 23, 2017
LISTEN: https://t.co/0jVZ9g1woD pic.twitter.com/OlbSSA9TB3
You can hear more of what Brown had to say here.
Hat tip to the Washington Post.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments