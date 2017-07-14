Lexington Legends center fielder Khalil Lee during a game in May.
For Pete's Sake

July 14, 2017 8:29 AM

Royals’ minor-league team will resume game — in the top of the 21st inning

By Pete Grathoff

You’re not alone — sometimes professional baseball players have to work a double shift, too.

The Royals’ Class A affiliate in Lexington, Ky., played a game on Thursday night in Salisbury, Md., against the Delmarva Shorebirds and it hasn’t ended yet.

The Legends and Shorebirds were tied 6-6 after 20 innings when rain began to fall.

Lexington starter Andre Davis allowed five runs in five innings, but Justin Camp and Vance Tatum each tossed five scoreless innings of relief for the Legends. That’s not something you see very often.

A couple of other oddities from the South Atlantic League game: Legends third baseman Emmanuel Rivera has a four-hit game going, but he’s 4 for 8 overall. Lexington center fielder Khalil Lee is 1 for 8 with a walk and seven strikeouts. And, by the way, the teams have combined to throw 587 pitches in the game. Here is the box score.

Lexington held a 6-5 lead with two outs in the ninth inning, but the Shorebirds had a runner on second thanks to an error and got a clutch hit to tie the game.

Who could have guessed free baseball would translate into 11 more innings (and counting)? In the end, the rain shower turned out to be sweet relief.

The Royals’ other minor-league affiliates reached out to the Legends and it a torrent of funny GIFs soon followed.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Sports Videos