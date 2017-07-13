Man claiming to be in Kansas City jail called FS1 show, took shot at co-host

Admittedly, I haven’t seen much of the sports-talk shots on FS1, but they seem to be fairly popular.
That includes “The Herd,” featuring Colin Cowherd and co-host Kristine Leahy. There was quite a stir in May when blowhard LaVar Ball was on “The Herd” and got into it with Leahy.
On Wednesday, a man named James in Kansas City called “The Herd,” which had Jason Whitlock sitting in for Cowherd.
James apparently called collect, Whitlock said.
“I don’t have a lot of time before I gotta go to lockdown,” said James, who apparently wanted to talk about Leahy. “She’s killing me. ...”
Whitlock and Leahy determined that James was in jail.
“I gotta hurry and get locked down. Look, I don’t have a lot of time for you, I’ve got to go,” James added.
“They have ‘The Herd’ playing in jail?” Leahy asked.
Uh-oh. Wrong question.
“That’s the reason Lavar told her don’t talk to him,” James said before he was cutoff by Whitlock.
Here the interaction:
LaVar Ball need send a book money for this man, called the show on collect from jail to roast Kristine Leahy lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/HTn3I1E2jg— Support 3BB (@CountOnRodney) July 13, 2017
