Washington Post columnist says renovations ‘screwed up’ Kauffman Stadium

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar Pause 2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 1:36 Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 2:11 Royals' Mike Moustakas on being selected for the All-Star Game Final Vote 1:04 Watch fireworks with Royals catcher Salvador Perez 0:16 Royals' Eric Hosmer trolls Rays' Chris Archer 0:46 Mizzou AD Jim Sterk wants to restart the Border War 1:06 Faith Hill booed in St. Louis for mentioning NFL Draft 3:39 Kauffman Stadium renovations and additions for 2017 0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Major renovations to the Kansas City Royals' team store and the Diamond Club at Kauffman Stadium are among the new features that will be ready for fans on opening day. On a sad note, a tribute case to pitcher Yordano Ventura has been added to the Royals H Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Major renovations to the Kansas City Royals' team store and the Diamond Club at Kauffman Stadium are among the new features that will be ready for fans on opening day. On a sad note, a tribute case to pitcher Yordano Ventura has been added to the Royals H Keith Myers The Kansas City Star