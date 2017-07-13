Yordano Ventura was part of ESPYs remembrance montage

I guess we should have expected it, but this still was sad to see.
During the ESPYs on Wednesday night, there was a tribute to all the people who had died in the year since the last awards show on ESPN.
Yordano Ventura, who died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 22, was one of the people featured in the montage. No surprise that he was included, but at times it still seems like this horrible thing couldn’t have happened.
Here is a clip of the ESPYs montage:
Royals fans were touched when they saw Ventura.
*tear* saw the Espy award tribute video and Yordano Ventura came up #ForeverRoyal— Rhonda LeValdo (@rhondalevaldo) July 13, 2017
The ESPY'S just showed Yordano Ventura on the we remember video. Safe to say it depressed me. #ACE30 #ESPYS2017— Sam King (@Kingsam145) July 13, 2017
ESPY's honor Ventura. #Royals— Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) July 13, 2017
