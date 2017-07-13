Yordano Ventura died in January.
For Pete's Sake

July 13, 2017 8:04 AM

Yordano Ventura was part of ESPYs remembrance montage

By Pete Grathoff

I guess we should have expected it, but this still was sad to see.

During the ESPYs on Wednesday night, there was a tribute to all the people who had died in the year since the last awards show on ESPN.

Yordano Ventura, who died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 22, was one of the people featured in the montage. No surprise that he was included, but at times it still seems like this horrible thing couldn’t have happened.

Here is a clip of the ESPYs montage:

 

Royals fans were touched when they saw Ventura.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

