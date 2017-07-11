Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in the outfield at Marlins Park on Monday.
Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in the outfield at Marlins Park on Monday. Bryan Cereijo Tribune News Services
Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in the outfield at Marlins Park on Monday. Bryan Cereijo Tribune News Services
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

July 11, 2017 8:41 PM

Fox’s in-game interview at All-Star Game is a hit

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

Fox trotted out a few new ideas for its coverage of the All-Star Game in Miami on Tuesday, and they weren’t all great.

For instance, Alex Rodriguez roaming the infield talking to players during warm-ups wasn’t the best. But when Joe Buck chatted with Astros outfielder George Springer during the top of the third inning, that was pretty cool. Later, there also was an interview with Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper.

At least one current player and a bunch of fans loved the innovation.

Of course, not everyone was happy with the interviews. Here are some of the negative comments from fans, but they were outweighed by the positive ones.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar 0:57

Mike Moustakas on the Home Run Derby and flying under the radar
Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card 2:08

Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card
Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners 1:36

Analysis: Rustin Dodd on the Royals 3-1 win over the Mariners

View More Video

Sports Videos