Fox’s in-game interview at All-Star Game is a hit

Fox trotted out a few new ideas for its coverage of the All-Star Game in Miami on Tuesday, and they weren’t all great.
For instance, Alex Rodriguez roaming the infield talking to players during warm-ups wasn’t the best. But when Joe Buck chatted with Astros outfielder George Springer during the top of the third inning, that was pretty cool. Later, there also was an interview with Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper.
At least one current player and a bunch of fans loved the innovation.
to be fair the in-game interview and mic is awesome— Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) July 12, 2017
Bryce Harper raving about Dak and Zeke in a live interview while he was playing out in right field in the All Star Game. Cool stuff.— David C. (@davysee9too) July 12, 2017
This in-game interview with George Springer is pretty cool. Credit @MLBONFOX for this...this is what fans want— Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) July 12, 2017
Who else is loving the in-game interview of players ON THE FIELD!? #AllStarGame— Daniel Comisi (@DanielComisi) July 12, 2017
The in game interview/ on field talk with Harper during the game was pretty legit not gonna lie. #ASG17— Sam Wichael (@SammydubsATC) July 12, 2017
George Springer in-game interview is next level.— EmbraceTheTank (@PadreFanDan) July 12, 2017
Okay, can we all at least admit that this interview with Springer is cool?— The Brewer Nation (@BrewerNation) July 12, 2017
Must give credit where it's due. The in-game in-between-pitch interview is actually kinda cool. Well done @MLBONFOX #AllStarGame— TK (@TK2575) July 12, 2017
How cool is this live interview with Harper WHILE he's playing? #AllStarGame2017— Kelsey Rockey (@kelseyrockey) July 12, 2017
Big fan of that in game/on field interview they just did with Harper. Awesome stuff. #MLBAllStarGame— Andrew Vailliencourt (@AndrewVcourt) July 12, 2017
This interview with @Bharper3407 in the All-Star game is great. More of this!— Brad Wise (@brad_wise) July 12, 2017
Of course, not everyone was happy with the interviews. Here are some of the negative comments from fans, but they were outweighed by the positive ones.
in game interview? this is getting out of hand. Just play baseball #MLBAllStarGame— Sumo Lloyd (@JakeLloyd_22) July 12, 2017
This @FOXSports in game interview is absolutely ridiculous. #justletthemplay— Nick Brusius (@nbrusius1) July 12, 2017
These ASG "access" innovations are awful. The inanity of the in-game interview, compounded by the interviewees trying to focus on playing.— Noel Murray (@NoelMu) July 12, 2017
